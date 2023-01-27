More focused public-private partnerships in cybersecurity will be prioritized by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative this year in order to develop and implement cyber defense strategies aimed at addressing systemic risk, especially in the energy and water sectors, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Aside from looking to expand partnerships with remote monitoring and management firms, managed service providers, and managed security service providers, the JCDC will also be spearheading the development of an updated National Cyber Incident Response Plan alongside the FBI and other partners, said CISA Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity Eric Goldstein. "This level of proactive planning is new; well learn as we go, and well be transparent about our successes and our continued areas of growth, informed as always by the input and feedback from each of our partners in this critical work. We will also maintain flexibility to undertake urgent planning efforts as the risk environment changes, recognizing that agility is foundational to our shared success," said Goldstein.