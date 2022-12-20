The Cyber National Mission Force has been upgraded to a "subordinate unified command" under the U.S. Cyber Command by the Department of Defense following its integral role in Cyber Command's efforts in strengthening election security, bolstering Ukraine's defenses in combating Russian cyber threats, and battling ransomware and cyberespionage attacks, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. CNMF's new designation would provide it more agility in responding to threats. More than 60 networks across 21 countries have been examined by hunt forward teams sent by the CNMF over the past four years, with Ukraine, Croatia, and Lithuania receiving such assistance this year. Meanwhile, CNMF Commander Maj. Gen. William Hartman noted the relatively low foreign cyber activity during this year's midterm elections due to Russia's focus on its war against Ukraine and Iran prioritizing protests in the country. China has also not performed any significant activity during the midterms. However, Russian threat actors are poised to continue attacks, Hartman said.