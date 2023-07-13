Municipal services in Kent County, Delaware, continue to be disrupted by a cyberattack that began on July 8, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. No critical county services have been impacted by the intrusion, said Kent County officials in a statement on July 10, which noted that some routine services may be deferred, while all internet-based services and certain phone numbers were temporarily taken down amid its ongoing systems restoration efforts. However, website and phone number access issues continued to persist by the afternoon of July 13. Officials have not provided any further information regarding the cyberattack, emphasizing that only "limited details" will be released due to ongoing investigation. Such an attack comes after threat actors have compromised local governments across the U.S., including counties in California, New Jersey, Oregon, and South Carolina, as well as the cities of Dallas and Oakland this year.