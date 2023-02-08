The U.S. House of Representatives has approved the Energy Cybersecurity University Leadership Act, which seeks to bolster the U.S. energy infrastructure's cybersecurity posture through research grants, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Aside from offering grants, fellowships, and research and development support to colleges and universities given funding by the Department of Energy in a bid to strengthen the cybersecurity workforce in the energy industry, the legislation, reintroduced by Reps. Deborah Ross, D-N.C., and Mike Carey, R-Ohio, would also focus on providing opportunities to students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Minority Serving Institutions, and Tribal Colleges and Universities. "To confront growing cyber threats and attacks against our country's critical energy infrastructure, we must make real investments in a strong and diverse workforce ready to meet any challenge," said Ross. The bill is set to be tackled in the Senate, where the legislation has once been stalled after bipartisan House approval last year.