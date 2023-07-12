Northern Arizona VA Health Care System was discovered by the Department of Veterans Affairs' Office of Inspector General to have previously unknown critical flaws and uninstalled security fixes, as well as outdated network operating systems, which could "deprive users of reliable access to information and could risk unauthorized access to, or the alteration or destruction of, critical systems," FedScoop reports.
Aside from having nearly two times more devices on its network than what had been listed in its inventory, the healthcare system also had weak access controls, including the absence of video surveillance at a data center, according to the OIG report. Six recommendations to bolster the health system's security controls have been given by the report to the VA chief information officer, all of which have been concurred by VA management.
Meanwhile, the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System director has been offered five recommendations on enhancing the health system's security.
Bolstering space system cybersecurity should be prioritized amid the increasing dependence of critical infrastructure sectors on satellite communications, according to CyberScoop. "Agriculture, for example, absolutely depends on space systems.
Cybersecurity firm Forcepoint is set to have its government and critical infrastructure unit G2CI purchased by private investment firm TPG Capital for $2.45 billion, which is larger than the $1.1 billion that Francisco Partners paid when it acquired the entirety of Forcepoint two years ago, SiliconAngle reports.
Minnesota lawmakers have passed legislation providing $24 million in grants to help school districts across the state improve their cybersecurity protections, as well as enabling the utilization of available "safe to school" revenue for upgrading their digital safety systems, following separate cyberattacks that impacted Minneapolis Public Schools and the state's Education Department this year, reports CBS News Minnesota.