Major Australian telecommunications provider Optus has been hit with a class action lawsuit involving more than 100,000 current and former customers in relation to a widespread data breach last September that impacted nearly 1.2 million clients, Reuters reports. Such a breach was caused by Optus not practicing adequate customer data protections, as well as failing to perform data de-identification or termination for its former clients, according to the lawsuit, which had been lodged in federal court. "Very real risks were created by the disclosure of this private information that Optus customers had every right to believe was securely protected by their telecommunications and internet provider," said Class Actions Practice Group Leader Ben Hardwick. Several other Australian organizations have been impacted by cyberattacks following the Optus breach, including fellow telecommunications providers Telstra and TPG Telecom, as well as retailer Woolworths, prompting the Australian government to mull the creation of a cybersecurity coordinating agency.