Nearly $50.5 million in investments have been awarded by the General Services Administration's Technology Modernization Fund to five federal government agencies in an effort to advance their respective cybersecurity and customer experience improvement initiatives, according to FedScoop. The U.S. Department of Labor has been given $15.2 million to expedite its cloud-based security framework adoption efforts, while the National Transportation Safety Board has been awarded $16.2 million to bolster content accessibility on its website. The TMF has also provided $9.2 million to the Bureau of Land Management to improve the General Land Office website's search functions, while $7.4 million has been given to the Department of Veterans Affairs to advance form digitization efforts. Moreover, the Environmental Protection Agency has been awarded $2.5 million to strengthen vulnerability remediation in its Analytical Radiation Data System. "Digital-first investments like these to modernize operations and protect data increase public trust and make it easier for people to get the services they need," said TMF Executive Director Raylene Yung.