Bolstering space system cybersecurity should be prioritized amid the increasing dependence of critical infrastructure sectors on satellite communications, according to CyberScoop. "Agriculture, for example, absolutely depends on space systems. We use space systems to navigate not just your truck to your supermarket, but also to get your harvester to the square in the field that you want it to cultivate," said Aerospace Corp. Fellow and Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center Board of Directors Vice Chair Sam Visner, who noted that supply chain security should be increasingly considered amid the space industry's growing privatization. While the cybersecurity of space systems has not been top of mind, the significant cyberattack against U.S. satellite internet service provider Viasat during the Russia-Ukraine war has prompted cybersecurity officials around the world to consider its importance, with the Cyberspace Solarium Commission seeking a critical infrastructure designation for space systems and global experts advancing the adoption of secure-by-design principles in new systems.