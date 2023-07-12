Bolstering space system cybersecurity should be prioritized amid the increasing dependence of critical infrastructure sectors on satellite communications, according to CyberScoop.
"Agriculture, for example, absolutely depends on space systems. We use space systems to navigate not just your truck to your supermarket, but also to get your harvester to the square in the field that you want it to cultivate," said Aerospace Corp. Fellow and Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center Board of Directors Vice Chair Sam Visner, who noted that supply chain security should be increasingly considered amid the space industry's growing privatization.
While the cybersecurity of space systems has not been top of mind, the significant cyberattack against U.S. satellite internet service provider Viasat during the Russia-Ukraine war has prompted cybersecurity officials around the world to consider its importance, with the Cyberspace Solarium Commission seeking a critical infrastructure designation for space systems and global experts advancing the adoption of secure-by-design principles in new systems.
Northern Arizona VA Health Care System was discovered by the Department of Veterans Affairs' Office of Inspector General to have previously unknown critical flaws and uninstalled security fixes, as well as outdated network operating systems, which could "deprive users of reliable access to information and could risk unauthorized access to, or the alteration or destruction of, critical systems," FedScoop reports.
Cybersecurity firm Forcepoint is set to have its government and critical infrastructure unit G2CI purchased by private investment firm TPG Capital for $2.45 billion, which is larger than the $1.1 billion that Francisco Partners paid when it acquired the entirety of Forcepoint two years ago, SiliconAngle reports.
Minnesota lawmakers have passed legislation providing $24 million in grants to help school districts across the state improve their cybersecurity protections, as well as enabling the utilization of available "safe to school" revenue for upgrading their digital safety systems, following separate cyberattacks that impacted Minneapolis Public Schools and the state's Education Department this year, reports CBS News Minnesota.