US puts $10M bounty on Iranians involved in election interference

CyberScoop reports that the U.S. State Department has placed $10 million under its "Rewards for Justice" program for information on Iranian hackers Sajjad Kashian and Seyyed Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi, who have been indicted with voter intimidation, computer fraud, and interstate threat transmission during the U.S. presidential election two years ago.

Kazemi and Kashian allegedly conducted an intensive operation aimed at disrupting the 2020 polls, which involved impersonating Proud Boys, a right-wing nationalist group, in threatening emails pressuring Florida Democrats to vote for former President Donald Trump. Republicans and media have also been sent messages alleging that the Democrats will be abusing critical state voter registration system flaws to manipulate election results.

Both of the accused allegedly tried to access a system of an unspecified media company on November 4, 2020 but the attempt was unsuccessful after the company blocked their access following notification from the FBI, according to the indictment.