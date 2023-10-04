Cuba ransomware attack hits Wisconsin county’s health department

Wisconsin's Rock County Public Health Department had several of its systems impacted by a Cuba ransomware attack on Sept. 29, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Some of the health department's systems were immediately taken down following the attack, said County Administrator Josh Smith, who added that third-party experts were also enlisted to accelerate recovery efforts. "Since some systems are not yet fully operational, this may temporarily impact certain County operations. However, the public should experience minimal service disruption at this time. We are investigating the full nature and scope of this event, as well as its impact to any data in our systems," Smith added. No details were provided by the Cuba ransomware operation regarding the amount of data compromised from Rock County Public Health Department's systems but it claimed to have exfiltrated tax documents and financial information, among others. Such an attack comes months after Wisconsin's Langlade County experienced a "catastrophic software failure" following a LockBit ransomware attack, as well as a distributed denial-of-service attack against the state's court system.