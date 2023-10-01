German automobile manufacturer Volkswagen had some of its operations halted following a cyber incident, reports The Register. IT network disruption at its Wolfsburg headquarters has prompted Volkswagen to shut down operations at numerous factories across Germany, said a VW spokesperson to German publication Handelsblatt. No other details have been provided regarding the extent of the incident but facilities of VW-owned Audi, as well as some of the automaker's email and computer systems, were reported to be impacted. Volkswagen was later noted by a spokesperson to have immediately resolved IT issues in its network. "The affected applications are currently being restarted. The global production network is starting, and production is to take place according to plan. Individual systems may still be affected in a transitional phase. There are still no indications that the disturbance was caused by external influences," said the spokesperson. Such an incident comes two years after the automaker had contact information from over 3 million customers compromised following a third-party attack.