Cyber talent disparity aimed to be addressed by Sophos, Boise State partnership

Ongoing cybersecurity workforce shortage around the world has prompted Sophos and Boise State University's Institute for Pervasive Security to collaborate in facilitating cybersecurity training, SiliconAngle reports. Under the partnership, the university's Institute for Pervasive Cybersecurity will be leveraging Sophos Intercept X with extended detection and response in its Cyberdome hub, which seeks to provide students with hands-on experience with providing cybersecurity services to counties, cities, and rural school districts across Idaho. Aside from tracking client assets, Sophos' system would enable Cyberdome students to identify various cyber threats and potential attack vectors. "This partnership brings advanced, next-generation endpoint threat detection and response cybersecurity capabilities to rural organizations that would not otherwise be able to afford or maintain them. This is a great opportunity for Sophos and Boise State University to collaborate on critically needed cyber defense initiatives and workforce development efforts," said Institute for Pervasive Cybersecurity Director Edward Vasko.