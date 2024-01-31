Cyberattack disrupts Georgia county Widespread IT outages have been reported by Georgia's Fulton County following a cyberattack during the weekend, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Such an intrusion has impacted the county's main technology platforms, including its court system, tax system, and phone system, according to Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts. "We do not yet have a specific timeframe for when these systems will be restored," said Pitts, who added that an active law enforcement investigation into the incident is already underway. Operations at some of the county's offices, which cater to more than a million residents, have also been limited by the attack although county libraries' public computers were noted to have already been restored. The attack against Fulton County, which has not yet been claimed by any threat operation, comes months after an ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware attack against the state's Forsyth County and a separate ransomware intrusion against the state's City of Augusta.