Cyberattack disrupts Kansas State University

Operations of some of Kansas State University's network systems, including those for its email, video, and VPN services, have been disrupted as a result of a cyberattack on Jan. 16, BleepingComputer reports. Identification of the attack resulted in the immediate takedown of the impacted systems, according to K-State, which has not specified whether the intrusion has resulted in the compromise of student or faculty data. "Please rest assured that we are dedicating significant resources to bring involved systems back online quickly and safely. Additionally, we have engaged third-party IT forensic experts to assist us in the ongoing investigation efforts," said the university in a status update. While email services for "K-State Today," which provides university-wide announcements, have temporarily resumed, the university noted that messages could be delayed by 48 hours. Such an attack comes weeks after the Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada reported being impacted by a ransomware attack, which resulted in the deferral of class resumption.