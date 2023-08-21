Hospitals and clinics across Connecticut, Pennsylvania, California, Texas, and Rhode Island under Prospect Medical Holdings are still in the process of recovering computer systems that have been disrupted by a far-reaching cyberattack earlier this month, The Associated Press reports. "We do not yet have a definitive timeline for how long it will be before all of our systems are restored. The forensic investigation is still underway and we are working closely with law enforcement officials," said Prospect Medical Holdings spokesperson Nina Kruse. Aside from resulting in continued deferrals of outpatient appointments, certain elective surgeries, and blood drives, the intrusion, which has not yet been confirmed by officials to be a ransomware attack, has also prompted the usage of a temporary phone system at the Eastern Connecticut Health Network, as well as the utilization of paper records at Waterbury Hospital in Connecticut. Healthcare was reported by IBM to not only be the industry most targeted by cyberattacks between March 2022 and March 2023 but also the sector with the most costly breaches for the 13th straight year.