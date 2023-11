Some of the Washington Department of Transportation's computer systems have already been restored following a cybersecurity incident that affected its website and mobile app earlier this week, according to StateScoop . While the department has already fixed traffic camera feeds and ferry schedules on its mobile app, such functions remain unusable on its website. Moreover, disruptions continue across its other web apps, including the travel map, online freight permits, and ferry vessel watch, said state Department of Transportation Communications Director Kris Abrudan, who noted that the department is working to strengthen the cybersecurity defenses of its systems as it continues restoration activities. "We know this disruption is frustrating, our staff relies on the same disrupted tools and systems in their own travels. We want to thank the public for its patience and understanding as we work to get this issue resolved and systems restored," Abrudan said.