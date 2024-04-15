Cyberattack remediation efforts at The Heritage Foundation underway

TechCrunch reports that U.S. conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation was working on addressing a cyberattack against its systems last week, but investigation into whether any of its data was compromised is still underway.

Operations of The Heritage Foundation's network was shut down to mitigate the impact of the intrusion amid an ongoing investigation, according to a report from Politico quoting a think tank official who suspected nation-state threat actors to be behind the incident but did not offer any supporting evidence. Moreover, no further details regarding the intrusion were provided by Heritage spokesperson Noah Weinrch.

Such an incident comes nearly a decade after Heritage had its internal emails and donors' personal details compromised in a cyberattack. The attack against Heritage also comes amid a flurry of foreign and state-sponsored cyberespionage attacks against think tanks, which have become attractive targets due to their government connections.