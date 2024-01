Cyberattacks were disclosed by some Ukrainian state-owned critical infrastructure entities, including oil and gas firm Naftogaz, transport safety agency DSBT, national postal service provider Ukrposhta, and state railway Ukrzaliznytsia, according to The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Naftogaz confirmed that it had its data center targeted in the attack, resulting in the disruption of its call centers and website. Similar data center compromise was reported by DSBT, which noted that the intrusion has impacted its Shlyah system and website. On the other hand, Ukrposhta noted that its services were halted due to the hack of its partners' information infrastructure although payment processing services have since been recovered, while Ukrzaliznytsia said that online ticket purchases have been affected by an attack on some of its systems. Only the intrusion against DSBT has been claimed by Russian hacking group National Cyber Army. Such attacks come after major Ukrainian bank Monobank confirmed being targeted by its largest distributed denial-of-service attack yet over the past weekend