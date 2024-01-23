Threat Intelligence

Ukrainian online bank subjected to largest DDoS attack yet

Major Ukrainian online bank Monobank faced a distributed denial-of-service attack over the weekend that involved 580 million service requests, marking the bank's largest DDoS attack yet amid the spate of such incidents against financial organizations across the country, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Monobank was noted by its CEO, Oleh Horokhovskyi, to have experienced a "non-stop" deluge of DDoS attacks, with the bank being among the most targeted IT entities across Ukraine, although neither the bank nor Horokhovskyi elaborated on the identity of the potential perpetrators of the attack. Monobank most recently reported immediate recovery from a DDoS attack earlier last month that coincided with Russian hackers' compromise of Kyivstar, the largest telecommunications provider in Ukraine. Such an incident also comes a month after Ukrainian financial organizations have been warned by the country's Computer Emergency Response Team regarding attacks from Russian hacking operation UAC-0006.

