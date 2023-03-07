SiliconAngle reports that threat actors have been leveraging interest in OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot in new sophisticated investment scams. Phishing emails with fake OpenAI and ChatGPT graphics are being sent by threat actors to lure targets into opening a link that would redirect to a ChatGPT imitation offering fraudulent opportunities to earn up to $10,000 monthly using the platform, according to a report from Bitdefender. After introducing its role in financial market analysis, the fake ChatGPT chatbot proceeds to ask targets' current income and other financial questions while claiming to promise daily earnings of $420 before asking targets' email addresses. Victims are also being asked to transfer $266 during the interaction with the fake ChatGPT chatbot. "Scammers using new viral internet tools or trends to defraud users is nothing new. If youre looking to test out the official ChatGPT and its AI-powered text-generating abilities, do so only using the official website," said researchers.