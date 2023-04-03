The cyber police unit in Ukraine, in cooperation with law enforcement in the Czech Republic, arrested two alleged individuals while 10 others were detained by the European Union for their involvement in a cybercrime gang that stole $4.36 million from more than 1,000 victims across Europe, including the Czech Republic, France, Poland, Portugal and Spain, via phishing scams and fake online marketplaces, according to The Register. The suspects opened call centers in Vinnytsia and Lviv in Ukraine in order to convince victims to purchase products offered at over 100 phishing sites they created, which are then used to steal bank card information. Law enforcement conducted searches of the two call centers, the suspects homes and cars, and also seized SIM cards, mobile phones and computer equipment used in these fraudulent activities. The alleged crime gang organizers were charged with fraud and creation of a criminal organization, and will face up to 12 years imprisonment. The 10 other alleged gang members are being investigated by international law enforcement agencies.