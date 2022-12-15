Cybersecurity threats are expected by IBM Security X-Force researchers to be more advanced and pervasive in the coming year, VentureBeat reports. Ransomware attacks may significantly rise in prevalence next year as a result of the looming global recession, according to IBM Security X-Force Global Managing Partner Charles Henderson. However, major organizations in regions that have been mainly targeted by ransomware attacks are poised to be most ready for such incidents due to significant investments in bolstering their cyber defenses. The imminent recession is also poised to expand the cybercrime-as-a-service landscape, with Europe potentially having the highest risk of being targeted by hackers-for-hire amid escalating geopolitical tensions, said IBM Security X-Force Head of Research John Dwyer, who also noted that threat actors' tactics will continuously evolve to bypass new cybersecurity technologies. IBM Security X-Force Red Chief People Hacker Stephanie Carruthers said that industrial control systems will continue to be a key target for cybercriminals next year. Next year would also see the acceleration of zero-trust adoption, with threat actors potentially exploiting missteps associated with the implementation, said Henderson. Meanwhile, IBM Security X-Force Head of Strategy John Hendley said that more generalists will be hired by companies to better protect their cloud systems next year.