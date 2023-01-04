BleepingComputer reports that threat actors have launched a new phishing campaign that exploits the growing number of people who are interested in the Flipper Zero cybersecurity tool. Flipper Zero, a portable multi-functional device that was launched following a successful crowdfunding campaign in 2020, supports RFID emulation, radio communications, digital access key cloning, Bluetooth, NFC, infrared, and others, and has been drawing hacking enthusiasts, pen-testers, and other members of the information security community because of its many capabilities. However, production issues last year caused its developers to be unable to meet demands. Now, threat actors are reportedly creating fake shops purporting to sell the device, with the goal of leading victims toward a phishing checkout page where they are instructed to fill in their personal information such as full names, email addresses, and shipping addresses. and given the choice of cryptocurrency payment options. Security analyst Dominic Alvieri said he has identified three false Twitter accounts and two fake online stores.