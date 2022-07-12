CyberScoop reports that the U.S. Congress' web domain has been hit with a distributed denial-of-service attack by the pro-Russian Killnet hacking operation, resulting in temporary disruption. Public access to Congress.gov was "briefly affected" by the attack, with the site back in operation only about two hours following the intrusion, according to a spokesperson for the Library of Congress. "The Library of Congress used existing measures to address the attack quickly, resulting in minimal downtime. The Library's network was not compromised and no data was lost as a result of the attack," said the spokesperson. Since its emergence following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Killnet has launched DDoS attacks against a Connecticut-based airport in March before deploying a wave of attacks against numerous organizations in Norway, as well as separate cyber intrusions against Lithuanian targets after the country closed trade routes to and from Kaliningrad, a Russian province bordering Lithuania and Poland.