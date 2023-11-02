Ransomware, Critical Infrastructure Security

Dallas County thwarts ransomware encryption

Dallas County has touted that none of its systems or files were encrypted by the Play ransomware operation following efforts by third-party cybersecurity experts to mitigate the intrusion, which was initially detected on Oct. 19, according to StateScoop. Attack claims by Play ransomware, which warned that stolen files would be leaked should negotiations fall by Nov. 3, were not confirmed by Dallas County Judge Chief of Staff Lauren Tremble. However, officials noted that malicious network activity has been resolved through an endpoint detection and response tool and forced password resets to all users, as well as multi-factor authentication requirements and malicious IP address blocking efforts. "Currently, our work with the cybersecurity firm is ongoing. While our goal is to be transparent and forthcoming with information relating to the incident, we do not want to make premature assumptions about the extent of impact or other details, which may evolve as the forensic investigation advances," said officials in an update.

Related

Ransomware
Cyberattack disrupts California community college

California's Rio Hondo College had its operations impacted by a days-long disruption following a cyberattack last month claimed by the LockBit ransomware operation, which threatened to leak stolen files by Nov. 20, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Related Events

  • Cybercast
    Ransomware: Designing a Strategic Detection and Response Plan

  • Cybercast
    Incident Response: Lessons from the front lines of Fortune 500 cyber attacks

    On-Demand Event

  • eSummit
    Survive or sink? The before, during and after of a ransomware attack

    -

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.