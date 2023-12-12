Data breach confirmed by Toyota Financial Services

BleepingComputer reports that Toyota Motor Corporation subsidiary Toyota Financial Services has disclosed that its German customers had their data compromised following an intrusion against some of its European and African systems last month, which has been claimed by the Medusa ransomware gang. Initial investigation revealed that attackers were able to exfiltrate customers' full names, contact details, residence addresses, lease purchase deals, and International Bank Account Numbers, although more data could have been stolen in the incident, said TFS in breach notification letters sent to affected clients. No further details have been provided regarding the extent of the attack, including the number of affected individuals. Such a development comes after Medusa ransomware decided to expose all of the data stolen from TFS on its leak site, indicating that Toyota may have refused to pay the demanded $8 million ransom within a 10-day deadline.