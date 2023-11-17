Ransomware, Breach

Toyota Finance confirms unauthorized systems access

Toyota Finance confirms unauthorized systems access Toyota Motor Corporation subsidiary Toyota Financial Services has confirmed that unknown actors have illegally accessed systems on "a limited number" of locations in Africa and Europe, hours after the Medusa ransomware gang claimed to have stolen data from the company, BleepingComputer reports. TFS did not state whether or not any of its data was stolen in the breach but said that it was compelled to take some systems offline to mitigate risk and to aid its investigations. A representative said efforts were underway to bring the closed systems back online and that the company has contacted law enforcement. Medusa issued a post on its dark web data leak site naming the firm as its latest victim. The group demanded that the firm pay $8 million within 10 days to have the stolen data deleted and gave the option to pay $10,000 for a day's extension. The group provided sample data such as financial documents, spreadsheets, hashed account passwords, passport scans, staff email addresses, and cleartext user IDs and passwords as proof of its claims.

