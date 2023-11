Major Canadian financial technology firm Moneris has announced that it was able to avert an attack by the Medusa ransomware operation, which has demanded $6 million in exchange for the stolen data, reports The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. While Moneris' networks were attempted to be infiltrated, attackers were not able to access critical data, according to a Moneris spokesperson, who added that it has not received any ransom request. "Our team did a full audit and analysis of the incident, reviewed all information, and concluded none of our Digital Loss Prevention policies were triggered," the spokesperson said. Prior to claiming the compromise of Moneris, Medusa already conducted high-profile attacks around the world this year, including the hacks of Minnesota's Minneapolis Public Schools, the Philippines' universal healthcare agency PhilHealth , Tonga's state-owned telecommunications company Tonga Communications Corporation, Italian water supplier Alto Calore Servizi, and the town of Sartrouville in France.