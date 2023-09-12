The Canadian Nurses Association has confirmed being impacted by a data breach in April after the Snatch ransomware gang exposed 37GB of stolen data earlier this month, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Some of the association's systems but not its operations were impacted by the intrusion, which was initially claimed by both Snatch and Nokoyawa ransomware operations in May. "We have since completed our investigation into the incident and any members impacted by this incident are being notified accordingly. We are engaging with our members and working closely with our industry-leading partners to implement enhanced security measures to protect our systems, and to prevent this type of incident in the future," said CNA. Meanwhile, South Africa refuted Snatch's claims of compromising its Department of Defence's systems, from which it allegedly stole 1.6TB of data, saying that an investigation by the South African National Defense Force revealed that no such hack occurred.