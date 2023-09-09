Akrew-owned in-game trading marketplace Traderie disclosed that its users had their personal information compromised following a "security incident," reports TechCrunch. Users of Akew's Nookazon site that enables the sale and trading of Animal Crossing: New Horizons in-game items were also impacted by the data breach, according to Traderie. While no further details regarding the number of affected individuals or types of compromised data were provided by Traderie, a BreachForums user named "victim" purported in a post last month that the incident has impacted up to 2.6 million users' data, including their email and IP addresses, as well as identifiers for Google, Apple, Roblox, and other online services. Some data from Stripe, used by the site for payment processing, was also exfiltrated in the attack, said victim, who has been selling the stolen data from $5,000 in bitcoin. Traderie was also alleged by victim to have been breached last year, resulting in the compromise of nearly 400,000 users, and that the trading market paid to prevent the incident's exposure.