Major travel technology firm Sabre has been claimed to be compromised by the Dunghill Leak ransomware operation, which purported to have stolen nearly 1.3 TB of data, prompting the company to launch an investigation into the alleged data breach, TechCrunch
reports.
Numerous Sabre databases, including those with ticket sales and passenger turnovers, corporate financial data, and employees' personal information, were allegedly exfiltrated by Dunghill Leak, which also noted the imminent posting of the full cache of stolen data.
TechCrunch noted that some of the screenshots of stolen data, which were found to be as recent as July 2022, contained not only booking information but also various employee records, including names, passport and visa numbers, and nationalities, as well as U.S. I-9 forms.
Prior to the Sabre compromise, U.S. multinational food provider Sysco, automotive parts manufacturer Gentex, and coin-operated video game manufacturer Incredible Technologies were claimed to have been attacked by Dunghill Leak, which was reported by Malwarebytes researchers to have been descended from the Dark Angels ransomware operation associated with Babuk ransomware
