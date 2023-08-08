China was reported by the Washington Post to have infiltrated Japan's classified defense network since 2020, enabling access to the country's military capabilities, weaknesses and plans, but Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that security information exposure has not yet been verified, reports Reuters
.
"Due to the nature of the matter, I am unable to provide further details of the communication but we haven't confirmed the fact that security information has been leaked due to cyberattacks," said Matsuno, who emphasized Japan's commitment to strengthening its network's defenses in accordance with the prioritization of cybersecurity in its alliance with the U.S.
However, officials cited by the Washington Post noted that intelligence sharing
efforts between the U.S. Department of Defense and Japan's Ministry of Defense could be hindered by Japan's slow implementation of cyber network improvements.
Meanwhile, China has yet to respond to queries regarding its reported hack of Japan's defense network.