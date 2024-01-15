Data breach hits Navy contractor Fincantieri Marine Group

Italian shipbuilding firm Fincantieri's U.S. arm Fincantieri Marine Group, which is a contractor for the U.S. Navy, disclosed that it had 16,769 individuals' data compromised following an April ransomware attack that resulted in significant production disruptions, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
In breach notification letters sent to impacted individuals earlier this month, FMG said that some of its systems had been infiltrated by threat actors between Apr. 6 and Apr. 12, resulting in the exfiltration of files with personal data, including names and Social Security numbers. The United States Naval Institute, which was immediately notified by FMG regarding the incident, previously noted that the firm's servers catering to cutting, welding, and other machines used for shipbuilding had been taken offline after the attack. Such an incident comes a month after a separate cyberattack since claimed by a ransomware operation was confirmed by fellow U.S. Navy shipbuilder Austal.
