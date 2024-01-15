Breach

Data breach hits Navy contractor Fincantieri Marine Group

Italian shipbuilding firm Fincantieri's U.S. arm Fincantieri Marine Group, which is a contractor for the U.S. Navy, disclosed that it had 16,769 individuals' data compromised following an April ransomware attack that resulted in significant production disruptions, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

In breach notification letters sent to impacted individuals earlier this month, FMG said that some of its systems had been infiltrated by threat actors between Apr. 6 and Apr. 12, resulting in the exfiltration of files with personal data, including names and Social Security numbers. The United States Naval Institute, which was immediately notified by FMG regarding the incident, previously noted that the firm's servers catering to cutting, welding, and other machines used for shipbuilding had been taken offline after the attack. Such an incident comes a month after a separate cyberattack since claimed by a ransomware operation was confirmed by fellow U.S. Navy shipbuilder Austal.

Related

Investigation into Halara data breach underway

Hong Kong-based athleisure wear retailer Halara has commenced a probe into a data breach following the emergence of claims regarding the theft and leak of information from more than a million of its customers, reports BleepingComputer.

Data breach at HMG Healthcare hits dozens of facilities

Data breach at HMG Healthcare hits dozens of facilities Texas-based healthcare services provider HMG Healthcare had data from residents and employees across 40 nursing facilities in the state and Kansas compromised following the hack of its server in August, reports SecurityWeek.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.