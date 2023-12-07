Hunters International targets Austal USA

BleepingComputer reports that Australian global shipbuilding firm Austal had its U.S. subsidiary impacted by a cyberattack, which the Hunters International ransomware operation has since taken responsibility for. Operations were not disrupted following the immediate mitigation of the attack, according to Austal USA, which is a contractor for the departments of Homeland Security and Defense. While Austal USA reported that no personal or confidential data was compromised as a result of the incident, Hunters International has exposed some of the company's data as part of a listing on its data leak site. Austal has been warned by the ransomware and data extortion gang that additional data exfiltrated from its systems, including finance information, recruiting details, engineering data, certifications, and compliance files, will also be leaked in the coming days. More than a dozen organizations around the world have already been targeted by Hunters International, which has denied being a rebranded Hive ransomware operation.