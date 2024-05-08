Nearly 150K impacted by Kansas court system hack

The Kansas Office of Judicial Administration disclosed that almost 150,000 individuals had their data potentially compromised following the ransomware attack against the state's court system that prompted a months-long disruption of the state's case management system, reports StateScoop.

Unauthorized access to files within the court system's network may have exposed individuals' Social Security numbers, government ID cards, driver's licenses, tax identification numbers, card payment details, health insurance policy information, and passports, said the agency in a report. Moreover, certain files exfiltrated from the state court system's network during the intrusion are being evaluated for potential personal data compromise, according to the report, which noted the people whose data may have been impacted are going to be notified through physical mail alone.

"No notifications will be made by telephone, text, or email. If someone receives a phone call, text, or email about the cybersecurity incident, they are advised to end the call or delete the text or email. Phone communication about the cybersecurity incident should be initiated by the individual," said the report.