Ransomware, Critical Infrastructure Security

Kansas court system nears ransomware recovery completion

Total recovery from a Russian ransomware attack in October at Kansas' court system was noted to be imminent by state Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert following this week's restoration of its case management system and free public portal for electronic court records, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. While electronic filing is expected to be completely restored during the next two weeks, more advanced defenses have already been set in place to expedite recovery of systems that could be impacted by a future ransomware attack, said Luckert during a State of the Judiciary speech before the state legislature. Luckert also emphasized that ransomware recovery efforts were not accelerated to ensure the safety of its citizens after confirming claims that data had been stolen from its systems. "As these and other details emerged, it became clear we needed to implement alternative business practices to keep courts running. Courts across the state reverted to old school methods, including paper filings. We communicated to the public about how we used the paper environment," said Luckert.

