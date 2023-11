Kansas courts subjected to sophisticated foreign cyberattack

The Kansas Supreme Court disclosed that the state's court system had been subjected to an advanced cyberattack by a foreign threat actor last month, resulting in the theft of sensitive data, which the attacker threatened to leak online, The Kansas City Star reports. Operations at the Kansas Court System have also been disrupted by the incident, which impacted systems for court fee payments and marriage license applications. While an investigation into the extent of the breach is still underway, an early review revealed the compromise of data including, files belonging to the Office of Judicial Administration and district court case records on appeal. "We notified state authorities, and since that time have benefited from the continued support provided by the governor's office, legislative leadership, and state and federal law enforcement. This attack on one of our three branches of government was made against all Kansans," said the court, which also noted that efforts to bolster cybersecurity systems are also underway.