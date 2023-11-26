Kansas courts subjected to sophisticated foreign cyberattack

The Kansas Supreme Court disclosed that the state's court system had been subjected to an advanced cyberattack by a foreign threat actor last month, resulting in the theft of sensitive data, which the attacker threatened to leak online, The Kansas City Star reports.
Operations at the Kansas Court System have also been disrupted by the incident, which impacted systems for court fee payments and marriage license applications. While an investigation into the extent of the breach is still underway, an early review revealed the compromise of data including, files belonging to the Office of Judicial Administration and district court case records on appeal.
"We notified state authorities, and since that time have benefited from the continued support provided by the governor's office, legislative leadership, and state and federal law enforcement. This attack on one of our three branches of government was made against all Kansans," said the court, which also noted that efforts to bolster cybersecurity systems are also underway.
Cybersecurity has been emphasized as a component of warfighting in the Navy's updated cyber strategy in a bid to establish cyber as a core competency and better coordinate non-kinetic capabilities, which will be crucial in potential conflicts, according to DefenseScoop.
Mounting cybersecurity threats against the U.S. healthcare and public health sector have prompted the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to unveil new mitigation guidance nearly a month after the release of a federal healthcare cybersecurity toolkit, SecurityWeek reports.
Related Events
Cybercast
The Latest Cybercriminal TTPs: How Public-Sector Defenders Can Stay Ahead
On-Demand Event
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news