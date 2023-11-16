Breach, Privacy

Data breach hits Samsung UK’s online customers

Samsung has disclosed that its UK online store was impacted by a cyberattack, which compromised data from purchasing customers between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020, reports BleepingComputer. Individuals' names and phone numbers, as well as their email and postal addresses, may have been impacted by the incident, which was brought upon by the exploitation of a third-party app vulnerability, according to Samsung. No financial information was affected and the breach was isolated in the UK region, noted a Samsung spokesperson, who added that the company has already notified the UK's Information Commissioner's Office regarding the incident. "The incident is limited to the UK and does not affect U.S. customers, employees or retailer data," Samsung said. Such an incident comes after Samsung had its customers' data exfiltrated in an attack in late July, as well as a Lapsus$ attack that compromised its Galaxy smartphones' source code and other confidential details in March.

