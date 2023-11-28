Data breach impacts Bahrain’s Gulf Air

TechRadar reports that Bahrain's flag carrier Gulf Air has disclosed being impacted by a data breach on Nov. 24, which may resulted in the exposure of certain email and client database information. Such a breach facilitated by unauthorized systems access has prompted the immediate implementation of contingency plans, according to Gulf Air, which has not provided further details regarding the incident but emphasized that operations and critical systems have not been affected. "The relevant authorities have been notified and Gulf Air is working with them to investigate the matter thoroughly. Gulf Air takes such matters extremely seriously and regrets any inconvenience this incident may cause to its valued customers," said Gulf Air in a press release announcing the incident. The Gulf Air breach comes amid the increasing prevalence of data compromise, with threat actors continuously leveraging novel approaches to exfiltrating sensitive information.