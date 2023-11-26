Ransomware, Privacy

NYC Bar Association breach exposes over 27K members’ data

More than 27,000 New York City Bar Association members and employees had their information exposed following a data breach of the organization's systems between Dec. 2 and 24, 2022, which was claimed by the Cl0p ransomware operation, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. While Cl0p ransomware previously admitted that it was able to exfiltrate 1.8 TB data after encrypting NYC Bar's systems, only individuals' names were confirmed by the association to have been compromised in the incident, based on an investigation that concluded last month. However, filings in Maine revealed the exposure of individuals' credit and debit card numbers and other financial account numbers, along with their security codes. NYC Bar has not provided reasons behind the delayed notification for the breach, which comes amid increasing attacks against bar associations, with the German Federal Bar Association impacted by the NoEscape ransomware operation in August and the State Bar of Georgia crippled by a cyberattack in May 2022.

Related

Related Events

  • Cybercast
    Cyber Resilience in the Ransomware and Wiper Era New Strategies for CISOs to Protect

  • eSummit
    The changing face of ransomware, and how to respond

  • Cybercast
    Unveiling the Hidden Threat: Hybrid Attackers Leveraging Identities to Execute Ransomware

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.