Data breach impacts over 25K current, former BBC employees

UK public service broadcaster BBC had information from nearly 25,290 current and former employees exfiltrated following a data breach of its occupational pension scheme, which is one of the largest across the country, according to The Guardian.

Information, including individuals' names, birthdates, genders, home addresses, and national insurance numbers, as well as their BBC pension scheme membership, had been stolen by attackers from an online data storage service, noted the BBC's pension scheme, which emphasized that the incident did not involve the compromise of any phone numbers, email addresses, user credentials, sensitive health information, and financial details. There has also been no evidence indicating any misuse of the exposed data.

"We take this incident extremely seriously and we want to reassure you that we and the BBC have taken immediate steps to assess and contain the incident. Please be reassured that we have responded quickly and that the source of the incident has been secured," said BBC Pension Trust Chair Catherine Claydon.