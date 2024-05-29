Data breach shuts down pcTattletale

TechCrunch reports that U.S. consumer-grade spyware app pcTattletale has ended operations following a data breach over the weekend that resulted in the exposure of information stolen from its victims on its defaced website.

Such a hack of pcTattletale — which was reported by Have I Been Pwned? to have been used by 138,000 customers — was reported by the hacker to have been conducted by deceiving the servers of the spyware app into providing its Amazon Web Services account's private keys, which was confirmed by pcTattletale founder Bryan Fleming.

"I deleted everything because the data breach could have exposed my customers. The account is closed [and] the servers are deleted," noted Fleming, who added that all information stored within the app's servers had been deleted without prior notification.

Over 300 million screenshots of devices were discovered by a separate analysis to have been stored in the spyware app's Amazon S3 storage server, with TechCrunch confirming the legitimacy of certain screenshots.