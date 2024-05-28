Cyberattack reportedly hits spyware app pcTattletale

TechCrunch reports that U.S. consumer-grade spyware app pcTattletale claimed to be hacked by a threat actor purporting to have exposed the app's internal data, including information stolen from its victims, to its website.

The compromise, which was facilitated by an attack against pcTattletale's servers, comes after the spyware app was found by security researcher Eric Daigle to have infected the check-in systems of at least three U.S.-based Wyndham hotels. While the hacker did not exploit the same unaddressed vulnerability within the pcTattletale app discovered by Daigle, the researcher noted that the spyware's operations could be hijacked by deceiving its servers to provide its Amazon Web Services account's private keys.

Such a hack against pcTattletale follows several other spyware manufacturers that had their collected data and operations compromised over the past year, including Vietnamese spyware operation TheTruthSpy that had its app hacked in February and Polish spyware maker LetMeSpy having been dismantled after an attack last June.