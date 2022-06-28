Legislation that would compel the U.S. secretary of commerce to identify critical personal data, as well as countries to which such data could be exported to has been introduced by a bipartisan group of senators amid increasing concerns surrounding the sale of sensitive data to foreign adversaries, according to CyberScoop. "It is common sense to prevent our adversaries from obtaining the highly sensitive personal information of millions of Americans. We cannot trust private companies to protect Americans private data, especially given how many of them do business in China. Our bill would address this massive national security threat and protect Americans privacy," said bill co-sponsor Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. Electronic Privacy Information Center Deputy Director Caitriona Fitzgerald hailed the introduction of the measure. "It is past time that Congress enact a strong, comprehensive privacy law. But in the meantime we must urgently protect Americans personal data from being sold to foreign companies and governments," Fitzgerald said.