California's Sweetwater Union High School District has confirmed that its computer network had been compromised in February, resulting in the theft of data from its students and their families, as well as current and former employees and their dependents, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. No specifics regarding the number of individuals impacted by the data breach, which occurred between February 11 and 12, have been given by the district, but a notification letter sent to a teacher revealed the compromise of her name and Social Security number. Sweetwater Union High School District has assured that security measures have been implemented in the wake of the breach, with the district forging a one-year contract for Logicalis' duo multi-factor authentication software in April after seeking the services of Baker & Hostetler, Cypfer, and Kroll to investigate the incident. Individuals affected by the breach have also been offered free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services for a year.