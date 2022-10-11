Toyota Motor Corporation has warned that 296,019 customers between December 2017 and September 15, 2022 may have had their data compromised after a portion of the source code of their T-Connect connectivity app has exposed on GitHub, according to BleepingComputer. T-Connect site source code with an access key to the data server containing customers' email addresses and management numbers has been mistakenly published by a development subcontractor on GitHub, according to Toyota, which changed the database keys on September 17 to prevent further unauthorized access. No customer names, credit card data, and phone numbers have been compromised as a result of the source code leak. "As a result of an investigation by security experts, although we cannot confirm access by a third party based on the access history of the data server where the customer's email address and customer management number are stored, at the same time, we cannot completely deny it," said Toyota in a translated notice.