Toyota Motor Italy's customers may have had their data compromised due to an environment file on its website that has been exposed since May 2021, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Such a file was found by cybersecurity research firm Cybernews to have Salesforce Marketing Cloud credentials and Mapbox application programming interface-related data. "Immediately after Cybernews team informed Toyota Motor Italy of a cybersecurity vulnerability in its IT environment, the company took all necessary actions to remedy the situation that was caused by a failure to follow our company data security policies," said Toyota Motor North America spokesperson Corey Proffitt, who added that the company has already implemented additional countermeasures to strengthen the cybersecurity of its systems. The discovery comes after recent data exposures surrounding automotive firms, including a ransomware attack against a BMW dealership in France last week and major U.K. car dealership Arnold Clark in January.