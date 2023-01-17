Meta has sued surveillance service Voyager Labs alleging that it developed proprietary software that leveraged fake accounts to facilitate data scraping campaigns targeted at the users of its services Facebook and Instagram, as well as YouTube, Twitter, Telegram, and LinkedIn, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Voyager Labs has been accused by Meta of violating its Terms of Service against fake accounts and unauthorized data scraping. "We are seeking a permanent injunction against Voyager to protect people against scraping-for-hire services," said Meta in the lawsuit. The legal action comes after Meta reported on the spyware and surveillance-for-hire sector's campaigns against activists, journalists, and political opposition around the world. "In a sense, this industry democratizes these threats, making them available to government and non-government groups that otherwise wouldn't have these capabilities to cause harm. They, in effect, exponentially increase the supply of threat actors in the world," said Meta in the report.