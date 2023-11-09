DDoS attack impacts Sberbank

BleepingComputer reports that Russian majority state-owned financial services firm Sberbank has been disrupted by a distributed denial-of-service attack that peaked at one million requests per second. Such an attack was nearly four times larger than the most significant DDoS intrusion experienced by the banking institution, according to a report from Russian news outlet Interfax. "We noticed that these are some new hackers. Their fingerprint is not known to us. That is, some new, very qualified criminals appeared on the market who began to systematically attack the largest Russian resources," said the head of Sberbank in a translated message. Russian financial entities have been a common cyberattack target since the Russia-Ukraine war, with the country's National Payment Card System recently compromised by DumpForums group and Ukrainian Cyber Alliance hacktivists, and Sberbank having averted a 450 GB per second DDoS attack in May 2022. Such an attack also comes months after Google, Cloudflare, and Amazon reported mitigating DDoS attacks using the HTTP/2 Rapid Reset technique that peaked at up to 398 million requests per second.