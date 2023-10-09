DDoS attacks hit Spain amid EU summit

Reuters reports that Spain had numerous private and public websites impacted by a wave of distributed denial-of-service attacks claimed by pro-Russian hacktivist group NoName amid an ongoing European Union summit. Included in the affected sites were those of the city of Granada, where the summit is being held, including the city's metro, bus service, and tourism portal, according to NoName, which referenced talks between Spanish Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that involved an offer of six HAWK air defense systems to Ukraine in its post claiming the attacks on Telegram. "It seems that the Spanish segment of the Internet has been waiting for our visit, so we are in a hurry to attack it with long-range DDoS missiles!" said NoName. All of the services affected by the DDoS attacks have already been restored, said the Spanish government, which noted that stronger security measures have also been implemented following the intrusions.